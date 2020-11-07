NGT panel members differ on removal of demolition debris

Kochi

07 November 2020 00:29 IST

PCB representative, Maradu Municipal Secretary trade charges over non-compliance with norms

Differences among members of the technical committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for overseeing the removal of the demolition debris of four apartments at Maradu have come to the fore.

The varying positions were reflected in the status report filed before the Southern Bench of the tribunal by the technical committee consisting of the District Collector, Ernakulam; Sub Collector; Secretary, Maradu Municipality, and the Chief Environmental Engineer of the State Pollution Control Board, Ernakulam (nodal officer). The tribunal had asked the board to assess the environmental compensation from the Maradu Municipality and service providers for non-compliance with the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The board informed the tribunal that no specific guidelines or model calculations were available before the Central Pollution Control Board for imposing environmental compensation, if any, for violations committed by the secretary of the local body on account of not submitting periodical reports and action plans. The violations, if any, will be addressed accordingly after receiving such a document, said the board.

The nodal officer had issued a letter on September 24 to the secretary, pointing out non-compliance with the tribunal’s direction to submit the action plan and a consolidated report on the action taken by the civic body.

The secretary rejected the views of the board representative while stating that the entire demolition debris had been removed. The draft report prepared by the board was contrary to its earlier position. The weekly action plan submitted by the project proponent was verified by board officials. A log book was maintained by the agency responsible for the removal of the demolition debris.

The service providers have completed the removal of the debris as per the agreement with the local body. The municipal authorities have given the completion certificate. The secretary said a detailed action plan was submitted by the project proponent before the Chairman of the State Pollution Control Board ahead of the start of the debris removal.