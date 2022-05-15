NGT moots underground sewage scheme to check river pollution

Konothupuzha ecosystem severely affected due to discharge of untreated waste

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Kerala government to implement an underground sewage scheme (UGSS) in local bodies to resolve the menace of dumping untreated sewage into rivers.

The Southern Bench of the tribunal led by Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati made the recommendation while hearing a case related to the indiscriminate pollution and encroachment of the Konothupuzha in Ernakulam. The ecosystem of the 17-km river has been severely affected due to the discharge of untreated sewage from local bodies situated along the waterbody.

The Bench said the sewage lines from houses and establishments could be connected to the sewage treatment plants as part of the proposed scheme. After treatment, it can be discharged into the waterbody while ensuring the standards prescribed under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Central Pollution Control Board.

“If any additional sewage treatment plants are required, that also must be included in action plan... If such proposals are made and forwarded to the government through proper channel, then the Chief Secretary, State of Kerala, is directed to look into the matter and take necessary steps to get administrative and financial sanction for the same and provide all assistance to the local bodies to implement it,” stated the order issued by the tribunal on May 12.

The Bench said it could be taken up as an action plan to be implemented throughout the State to resolve the problem of river pollution caused by the discharge of untreated sewage.

The tribunal suggested the setting up of a permanent committee at the State-level with Principal Secretary for Environment as chairman, and the secretaries of Revenue, Irrigation and Public Works departments and the local administration as its members to prepare an action plan to prevent the dumping of untreated sewage into rivers.