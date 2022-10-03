NGT asks mining firm to remit environment compensation of ₹41.4 crore

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Green Tribunal has accepted the environment compensation of ₹41.46 crore assessed by a joint committee appointed by it on a mining firm for violation of the conditions prescribed under environmental clearance and excess mining at a site spread over eight hectares in Thekkada and Manickal villages in Nedumangad taluk, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Southern Bench of the tribunal comprising of Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati has asked the company authorities to pay the environment compensation within a period of nine months in equal monthly instalments.

If the amount is not paid within the time specified by the tribunal, the Mining department is then directed to recover the amount from the firm in accordance with the law and utilise the amount for implementing the recommendations made by the joint committee.

The department is also directed to implement the final recommendations made by the committee for strengthening the supervision of illegal mining activities in the State and also for conducting audit on the quantity permitted, quantity mined out, rate of replenishment etc., to be conducted every year before granting any further lease or renewal of the lease in the State, according to the order issued by the Bench on September 28.

The tribunal rejected the contention by the project proponents that they are not liable for environmental compensation as they have not committed any violation.

The tribunal also turned down the claim that it is not entitled to assess compensation when statutory proceedings are pending before the authorities in respect of quantity of excess mining and in view of the standard operating procedure issued by the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change for consideration of violation cases in 2021.