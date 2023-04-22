NGT asks LSGD, Kochi Corporation to furnish timeline and steps taken to remove legacy waste from Brahmapuram

April 22, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Local Self-Government department and the Kochi Corporation to submit an action-taken report on the removal of legacy waste from the dumping site at Brahmapuram following the massive fire on March 2.

The Southern Bench of the Tribunal has directed the department and the civic body to furnish the report before the month-end. “Unless the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, Local Self-Government department and the Kochi Corporation get into action for removal of the same within four weeks, the hazards that may ensue will be more dangerous than the fire incident because of the ensuing monsoon,” said an order issued by the Bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati while considering the report filed by the Board based on the estimation of burnt and unburnt waste lying in fire-hit areas carried out by the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram.

The on-site analysis had found that around 13,000 tonnes of burnt residue and ash were lying at the site. The Bench said the action taken for the removal of waste and its timeline were missing from the report submitted by the Board. There was no mention of the kind of machines that would be involved in segregation and the removal of waste to cement factories, it said.

The Tribunal has also asked the government to file an action-taken report and details of the machinery deployed at the site to segregate the waste. It should also explain the process by which the segregated waste would be removed from the yard.

The Bench termed the findings in the CSIR-NIIST report as alarming and suggested that the waste removal had to be done in phases, taking into account the risk involved in dealing with various quantities of burnt, semi-burnt, unburnt waste, ashes and also RDF (refuse-derived fuel).