NGT asks local bodies to act tough against violators

Rejuvenation of rivers figures top in the agenda of the State-Level Monitoring Committee on Solid Waste Management appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The committee has directed local bodies to act tough against those involved in disposal of sewage, septage, and slaughter waste into water resources. The move comes as a follow-up to a number of orders issued by the NGT earlier in which it had raised serious concerns over the discharge of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into rivers and other waterbodies across the country.

“In spite of the directions in several judgments, discharge of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into rivers and waterbodies continues. Sewage treatment capacity is disproportionate to the sewage generated. Reports have found a high level of coliform in waterbodies. According to some estimates, 75% to 80% water is polluted in India. The number of polluted river stretches is on the rise,” the committee said.

Door-to-door collection

In its directive, the committee asked the Kochi Corporation to ensure door-to-door collection of waste. Dumping of waste on the roadside and other public places has to be prohibited. Besides, segregation of waste shall be insisted upon before disposal, it said.

The committee suggested that plastic carrybags of thickness below the prescribed limits be banned in the city. Violators shall be proceeded against under law for penalisation.

Apartments, hotels, and hospitals that do not operate their sewage treatment plants citing lame excuses are to be proceeded against under law to ensure compliance. Since it was brought to the notice of the committee that even segregated plastic is not disposed properly, methods should be evolved for the effective disposal of plastic waste, the committee said.

The committee also recommended that the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) asses the sewage generated in the city and its present system of disposal. A time-bound action plan for sewage treatment has to be devised by the KWA. The corporation has to place a request before the authority based on the directions issued by the committee. It asked the KWA to ensure that the sewage treatment plant at Elamkulam is functioning properly. The corporation has to ensure compliance without delay.