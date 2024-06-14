NGT asks Kerala government, Central and State Pollution Control Boards to explain mass fish kill in Periyar River

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Kerala government, Central and State Pollution Control Boards on the mass fish kill in the Periyar on May 20 and 21.

The Southern Bench, which took cognisance of The Hindu report ‘Another mass fish kill in Periyar River in Kerala after suspected effluent release’, has asked the respondents to submit its reports before the next hearing on July 8.

Considering the gravity of the issue reported in the newspaper, the tribunal took cognisance and registered a suo motu case, said an order issued by Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, judicial member, and Dr. Satyagopal Korlapati, expert member.

Notices have been issued to the Principal Secretaries of the Departments of Environment, Health and Water Resources; Central Pollution Control Board through its Chairman; Kerala State Pollution Control Board through its member secretary; Ernakulam District Collector; Director, Directorate of Environment and Climat Change; and Secretary, Kochi Corporation.

The Hindu report published on May 21 had stated that the mass fish kill was reported in the Periyar on May 20 night following suspected release of effluents from industries in the Eloor-Edayar industrial area in Ernakulam. Dead fish was found floating on a large-scale on May 21 morning from near the Pathalam bund and downstream.

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC), which was appointed by the NGT, had submitted a report before the Southern Bench recommending appointment of an independent committee having powers to inspect industries and institutions on the banks of the river to check the illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into the river.

SLMC Chairman A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai had said in his report that the circumstance supported the view that unauthorised pollutants were being discharged into the river from the nearby Eloor-Edayar industrial area, though it escaped the notice of the authorities concerned.