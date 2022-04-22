NGT acts against electroplating units at Ollur

KOCHI The Special Bench of the National Green Tribunal has asked a four-member committee to either close down or recover environment compensation from electroplating units on the Ollur industrial estate in Thrissur for causing groundwater contamination following illegal discharge of toxic effluents.

The Bench headed by Adarsh Kumar Goel, chairperson, and comprising judges K. Ramakrishnan and Sudhir Agarwal said recently that the committee should ascertain the compliance status in respect of the units within three months and take action to close down the polluting units.

The committee has to assess the environment compensation for past violations if the units are found to be complying with various rules, it said.

The four-member committee, which included a Senior Officer of the Central Pollution Control Board, Member Secretary of the State Pollution Control Board, Director, State Environment Department, and District Magistrate, Thrissur, has to submit its report by September 30.

The Bench came down heavily on the statutory bodies, including the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, for their failure in performing the statutory public duty, to the detriment of public health and rule of law as the case has been pending for more than six years.

Referring to a report filed by the board on December 6, 2021, the Bench stated that State Pollution Control Board was not able to give a clear picture of the status of compliance by each of the polluting units, which has led to prolonged proceedings before the tribunal since 2016.

The report mentions that the issue of recovering compensation on ‘Polluter Pays’ principle will be taken up after a study is completed by the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management. This approach is against precautionary principle. Anticipated action is required when pollution is found even on preliminary assessment. Plea for postponing action for indefinite period cannot be appreciated, said the final order issued by the Bench.