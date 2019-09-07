NGOs call for closure of toll plazas

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) must shut down its toll-collection plazas at Kumbalam and Ponnarimangalam since the agency is not able to ensure fast and safe commute through the two stretches, the National Highway Samrakshana Samiti, a conclave of organisations that are on the warpath against the “shoddy upkeep” of highways and the imposition of hefty toll, have demanded.

The Samiti sent a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday, saying that the average speed through the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass had fallen to less than 15 km per hour owing to the severely potholed Vyttila and Kundannur junctions and the shoddily-planned flyovers at Palarivattom and Edappally Junctions.

Similarly, congestion on Banerjee Road has increased since several motorists have begun shunning Container Road, ever since toll collection began at Ponnarimangalam, said Hashim Chendampilly, convenor of the Samiti.

In the meantime, the District Construction Workers’ Congress has demanded that the NHAI halt toll collection at Kumbalam until the flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannur were readied.