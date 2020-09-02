NGO sets up drug banks to supply free medicines

A non-governmental organisation has come to the aid of patients from impoverished backgrounds and suffering from non-communicable diseases hit hard by the outbreak of the pandemic by setting up drug banks to supply them free medicines.
Nanma Drug Banks run by Nanma Foundation were officially launched via an online function on Wednesday.
“To begin with, one centre each will be run in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kozhikode as we have already received the drug licence for them while application for licence has been submitted for Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts. The focus will be on 36 medicines mainly for non-communicable diseases,” said Inspector General P. Vijayan and a patron of Nanma Foundation.
The project aims at reaching out to at least 1,000 patients in each district.
Medicines will be procured with the help of Corporate Social Responsibility funds and individual sponsors who will be encouraged to contribute medicines rather than cash, said Mr. Vijayan.
A help desk has been set up (89431-80000) for regular dissemination of information on the working of the drug banks.
