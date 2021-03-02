NGO demands release of jailed activists

The Central government must release committed social workers and intellectuals who were arrested on the basis of baseless allegations and fabricated evidence and were put in jail in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case, the executive committee of city-based Society for the Inculcation of Values in Youth (SIVY) has demanded at its meeting held here.
Some of them have been languishing in jail for two years, although they had submitted (proof) before the court that the allegations against them were fabricated. Even an 83-year-old Jesuit priest, Fr. Stan Swamy, who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease has been jailed in this case and denied bail. The meeting also strongly condemned the arrest of young activist Disha Ravi on the charge of sedition, for having supported the farmers’ strike, said Prof (Retd) Susan John, president of SIVY.
Referring to the NIA arresting another activist, Rona Wilson, executive committee members of the organisation said a digital forensics firm had found that Wilson's laptop had been hacked using malware and incriminating letters deposited in the laptop. The arrest and imprisonment were thus made on the basis of false evidence, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath