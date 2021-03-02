NGO demands release of jailed activists

The Central government must release committed social workers and intellectuals who were arrested on the basis of baseless allegations and fabricated evidence and were put in jail in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case, the executive committee of city-based Society for the Inculcation of Values in Youth (SIVY) has demanded at its meeting held here.

Some of them have been languishing in jail for two years, although they had submitted (proof) before the court that the allegations against them were fabricated. Even an 83-year-old Jesuit priest, Fr. Stan Swamy, who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease has been jailed in this case and denied bail. The meeting also strongly condemned the arrest of young activist Disha Ravi on the charge of sedition, for having supported the farmers’ strike, said Prof (Retd) Susan John, president of SIVY.

Referring to the NIA arresting another activist, Rona Wilson, executive committee members of the organisation said a digital forensics firm had found that Wilson's laptop had been hacked using malware and incriminating letters deposited in the laptop. The arrest and imprisonment were thus made on the basis of false evidence, they said.