NGO comes forward to ready 20 biodigester container toilets in Kochi

With most public toilets in the Greater Kochi area being shut or dysfunctional due to slack upkeep, Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), an NGO, has come forward to ready 20 biodigester container toilets by 2023.

The third such pay-and-use facility was installed near the Kochi Corporation office on Park Avenue Road on Saturday. They were installed at Jos Junction and near the Cochin Shipyard earlier.

“Efforts are under way to install them at Vyttila, Queen’s Walkway, and Fort Kochi. Measuring 6 m x 2.4 m and having a 1.2-metre ramp to aid the elderly and differently abled people, we are encountering difficulty in getting land to install them. There is a separate cabin within for the differently abled and transgender people. They are frequently jet cleaned,” said BKRG president S. Gopakumar.

A nominal fee of ₹5 is collected by the caretaker towards the upkeep of the wayside amenity, which has Indian and western closets and wash basins. Designed by BKRG, the toilets were readied with financial aid from the Cochin Shipyard and Lions and Rotary clubs.

On the hassles in availing water and power supply for the toilets, Mr. Gopakumar said the one on Park Avenue Road could have been opened months before but for the delay in getting water connection. “As a public service utility, the government should help provide water and electricity connections on priority basis for all such toilets. This is important, since clean and well-designed toilets are a criteria for evaluating the ranking of each city. Sadly, Kochi is lagging behind in this matter. A website detailing the availability of public toilets too must be readied,” he added.

Many government agencies, which had plenty of unused, weed-infested open spaces, were unwilling to hand over such areas for installing container toilets that cause no pollution, sources said. “This is occurring at a time when vendors and others have encroached on substantial public spaces across the city,” he said.

Pay-and-use toilets in Fort Kochi, Vyttila, and many other places, which see thousands of people converge daily, were closed down during the past few years for want of coordination among departments.

“Two bio toilets that were installed at Vyttila with the help of sponsors were dismantled around five years ago, although they stood well away from the flyover construction site. The Rotary Club has now come forward to sponsor a container toilet,” said Sunitha Dixon, councillor representing Vyttila and chairperson of the works standing committee.