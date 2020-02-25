News team alleges attack by Twenty20 members

Tension prevailed at the Kizhakkambalam panchayat office on Monday afternoon when a reporter and a cameraman from a media organisation were allegedly illegally restrained, manhandled and verbally abused by a group led by the panchayat president and a member.

The situation was defused following the intervention of Kunnathunadu police, who registered cases against both parties.

Multimedia producer Ria Mathews and cameraman Rahil Hari of Asiaville Malayalam had gone to the panchayat office to cover development activities undertaken by the local body governed by Twenty20, a corporate-backed charity outfit.

As per the reporter’s police petition, a group of around 20 persons led by panchayat president Jincy Aji and member Hafiz Hydrose heckled them when they interviewed K.V. Jacob, a panchayat member who recently stepped down as president in the face of a no-confidence motion moved by the ruling outfit.

“Panchayat authorities accused the news team of intruding into the panchayat office,” said Kunnathunadu inspector V.T. Shajan.

Meanwhile, the district unit of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists has condemned the alleged assault on the news team.