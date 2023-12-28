Newly opened pay ward at district Ayurveda hospital yet to get lift facility

December 28, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The inauguration of the pay ward at the District Ayurveda Hospital at Kacheripady on Thursday seeks to conceal the fact that the fourth floor on which it is to function remains unserved by the lift, which was the reason why it did not start functioning in the first place when the hospital turned operational more than a decade ago.

The lift operates up to third floor of the five-storied hospital owned by the district panchayat. This means that patients in the newly open pay ward will have to take the stairs from the third floor. Even the existing lift with a capacity to carry six to eight persons does not provide for moving patients on wheeled beds, which is an essential prerequisite for a hospital.

Operating the lift beyond the third floor requires the Kochi Corporation, within the limits of which the hospital is situated, to issue building number, which is mandatory for the Electrical Inspectorate and the Fire and Rescue Services department to issue no-objection certificates. The district panchayat, in its haste, demolished the old structure of the hospital, which should have been preserved as a heritage monument, and constructed the new multi-storied building without getting the plan approved by the civic body. Subsequently, the Corporation turned down the application for building number, citing procedural violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No one has approached us on the issue. We are open to finding legally-binding solutions as the matter, after all, concerns a hospital. A request has been made for exempting existing unauthorised numbers though it is left to the State government to decide,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas, who is set to step down from the post in keeping with an intra-party arrangement in the Congress for split term at the end of this month, however, claimed that things were being set right and the pay ward would be served by the lift shortly.

“We have made electrical and fire and safety fittings worth ₹3 crore for securing NOCs from the Electrical Inspectorate and Fire and Rescue Services on the strength of the building number of the old structure. We will now approach the Corporation for getting the number regularised,” he said.

However, hospital sources said the previously installed electrical and fire and safety equipment had fallen into disrepair and had to be replaced. Initially, a daily rent of ₹500 was fixed for the 16-room pay ward and by that account alone the hospital had missed out on crores over the last decade. Besides, three rooms are being used for storing medicines since the pharmacy is too small, effectively leaving 13 rooms to be used as pay ward.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.