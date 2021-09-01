Newborn found dead in toilet of city hospital

KOCHI

A newborn baby was found dead in the toilet of a private hospital in the city on Wednesday.

It emerged that the mother was a 17-year-old, who had come to the hospital in the morning. The body was found by the cleaning staff of the hospital.

The South police registered a case in connection with the unnatural death of the newborn and another case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The teenager was reportedly brought to the hospital seeking assistance for stomach pain on Wednesday morning.

The police said that she was about six months pregnant. The police are waiting for the mother to become healthier enough to give a statement. An autopsy would be conducted on Thursday morning.

The hospital authorities said that the mother was brought to the casualty before being admitted to the hospital.