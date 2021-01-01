KochiKochi 01 January 2021 02:01 IST
New year eve celebrated
Updated: 01 January 2021 02:01 IST
A few civic representatives in the Kochi Corporation led by Mayor M. Anilkumar and officials of the civic body spent the New Year eve with members of the Palluruthy Relief Settlement run by the Kochi Corporation.
A New Year cake was cut, and sweets were distributed at the function.
P.S. Viju, division councillor, presided over the function.
Corporation councillors C.R. Sudheer, P.R. Rachana, and Sony K. Francis, Rajeshwari, superintendent of the settlement were among those who attended.
