Kochi

New year eve celebrated

Mayor M. Anilkumar with members of the Palluruthy Relief Settlement on Thursday.
Special Correspondent Kochi 01 January 2021 02:01 IST
Updated: 01 January 2021 02:01 IST

A few civic representatives in the Kochi Corporation led by Mayor M. Anilkumar and officials of the civic body spent the New Year eve with members of the Palluruthy Relief Settlement run by the Kochi Corporation.

A New Year cake was cut, and sweets were distributed at the function.

P.S. Viju, division councillor, presided over the function.

Advertising
Advertising

Corporation councillors C.R. Sudheer, P.R. Rachana, and Sony K. Francis, Rajeshwari, superintendent of the settlement were among those who attended.

Comments
More In Kochi
Read more...