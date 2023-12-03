New Year celebrations in Fort Kochi to be extended for effective crowd management

December 03, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

With little being done to decentralise New Year’s Eve celebrations despite the stampede-like situation in Fort Kochi last year, efforts are under way to extend the celebrations up to at least 4 a.m. on January 1, it is learnt.

Thousands of people converging at the popular tourism locale are generally asked to disperse at 12 o’clock midnight from Parade Ground, where the tradition of ‘Burning of Papanji’ is observed every year. The event marks the grand finale of the annual Cochin Carnival, to witness which people from across Kerala throng the ground where crowd management is a tough job.

Fort Kochi resident and former Mayor K.J. Sohan said the police and other stakeholders had tentatively agreed to extend the celebrations till at least 4 a.m. the next day, to avoid chaos when the crowds dispersed all of a sudden at 12 midnight. “On their part, Kerala State Water Transport Department, Kochi Corporation and Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation must ensure that ferries and the pair of ro-ro ferries that provide waterway connectivity to Fort Kochi operate extended hours. In addition, the Revenue department must take steps to remove the rusting fence around Parade Ground, since it has just a pair of exit gates.”

The district administration and other stakeholders must ensure that there was a proper crowd management system to prevent a recurrence of the chaos that occurred in and around Parade Ground a year ago, said David Lawrence, who lives near the ground and into whose homestay hundreds of people rushed in to escape the near-stampede situation.

“The otherwise quaint heritage locale cannot accommodate over 20,000 people. Crowd management will be easy if entry is limited by pass, bearing a token number. It must also be ensured that the revelry does not cause sound and air pollution, and plastic and synthetic items must be avoided in the huge ‘Papanji’ that is burnt. Many people suffocated due to the toxic fumes last year,” he said.

Cochin Carnival committee treasurer Josey P.J. said crowd management and readying of boats and buses must be done as directed by disaster management officials. “As carnival organisers, we are on the lookout for funds to set up at least 50 bio-toilets in and around Parade Ground. The extension of the celebration timings will help avoid chaos when revellers disperse all of a sudden at midnight. Availability of drinking water and food items too should be ensured,” he said.

“This being the 40th anniversary of the carnival, we will go the extra mile to ensure incident-free celebrations. Cochin Smart Mission Limited must complete road, footpath and open space renovation works in the locale,” he added.

Most homestay operators in Fort Kochi are peeved at revellers often creating nuisance in the area under the garb of celebrations. “Half the problems will be solved if the organisers and government agencies streamline parking and take steps to manage the teeming crowds,” said Santosh Tom, district president of Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society.