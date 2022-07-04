New weekly and monthly passes for Kochi metro commuters from Tuesday

July 04, 2022 22:08 IST

KMRL also focusing on improving first and last-mile connectivity from stations

Heeding to the demand from various quarters, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will introduce monthly and weekly passes at a discounted rate from Tuesday (July 5).

Commuters who take ₹700-pass and ₹2,500-pass can travel unlimited trips between stations for a full week and a full month respectively. The passes are available at all metro station counters and KYC details are not required. They were being rolled out in association with Axis Bank, said a press release.

KMRL has focused its attention yet again to improve first and last-mile connectivity from metro stations to improve patronage in the public transport system. “Efforts are under way to roll out seamless, efficient, convenient and economical modes of commute to ensure first and last-mile connectivity and in turn to reduce congestion on roads in the Greater Kochi area. Alternative modes of commute like e-autos, e-buses, and vans that link arterial and side roads with metro stations is crucial to wean commuters away from two-wheelers and cars,” said official sources.

For this, both physical and app-based integration of different modes of public transport is needed. Integration of the fares for different modes of commute, including with the soon-to-be-launched Water Metro, too was needed, they said.

Like bus, autorickshaw and taxi operators, the metro agency is also banking on the finetuning of the Kochi Open Mobility Network (KOMN) project of Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA), which was launched a year ago. The network was readied to bring multiple modes of transport under a single platform. It will enable access to a single app which can be relied on for travel in different commuting modes. The subsequent expected increase in patronage in the metro is crucial for the Centre to sanction its Kakkanad and other extensions.