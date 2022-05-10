New water treatment plant to be set up in Aluva

The Kerala Water Authority will set up a new water treatment plant near the Periyar river in Aluva having a capacity to purify 190 million litres per day at an estimated cost of ₹285 crore.

The project will benefit people in 18 local bodies in the district. It is expected to be completed in one-and-a-half years, according to an official release. The plant will be set up at 3.9 acres owned by the Authority in Aluva.

The project will meet the drinking water requirements of consumers in 13 panchayats near Aluva; five municipalities and Kochi Corporation.

The authority is ready with the detailed project report of the plant. Work will start once the government issues administrative sanction, according to the communication.