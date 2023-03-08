New water tank at Thrikkakara awaits green signal

March 08, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The proposal for building a 20,000 MLD (million litres a day) overhead water tank at Thrikkakara, close to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) facility, is awaiting the green signal even as the municipal authority is hopeful that the proposal, submitted for funding under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) for water supply, will get administrative nod at the earliest.

Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said on Wednesday that the water supply situation in the municipality was precarious. Supply reaches individual consumers only once in one-and-a-half days. Once the new tank is sanctioned and commissioned, it will resolve the problem for now, she added.

The municipality has also submitted a proposal to build a water tank of similar capacity at Thengode that will take care of the requirements, especially in the eastern areas of the municipality, where water supply is irregular even now owing to the undulating nature of the terrain and lack of pressure in water supply lines.

Though the water tank project was initially expected to get around ₹9 crore, the amount appeared to have been considerably reduced when the proposal was put up earlier. However, a revised estimate for the project has been submitted, expecting to utilise funds available under the Amrut scheme, the Chairperson added.

Meanwhile, the municipality expects sufficient funds immediately to build a water sump exclusively for the municipal area. The present water sump, located between Kalamassery and Thrikkakara municipalities, is utilised by both the municipal authorities, bringing pressure on water availability. Once Thrikkakara has its own little reservoir for drinking water, the problem of shortage in supply could be addressed for the short-term duration, the Chairperson added.

