New waste-to-manure treatment plant opened in Kochi

February 16, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The organic waste composter plant set up by the Kochi Corporation with the support of ICLEI South Asia, a global network of more than 2500 local and regional governments committed to sustainable urban development, at Manapattyparambu was inaugurated on February 16 (Friday).

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh inaugurated the plant at a function chaired by mayor M. Anilkumar. ICLEI South Asia deputy secretary general Emani Kumar was the chief guest.

Mr. Anilkumar said that the Council was committed to reduce volume of waste being taken to Brahmapuram through extensive network of decentralised waste treatment plants. Mr. Umesh appreciated the Corporation for its numerous achievements in the field of decentralised waste treatment in the face of many challenges.

The plant was set up as part of a project being implemented jointly by ICLEI South Asia and the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development. The plant has the capacity to treat one ton of biodegradable waste from about 1,000 households. The major highlights of the plant would be its ability to convert waste into high quality manure without generating bad odour or waste water.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the trial run of the plant that started on December 1, 2023, waste up to 10 tons were successfully treated and converted into manure. The distribution of the manure produced during the trial run was also held alongside.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.