New Vice Principal for medical college

KOCHI

25 May 2020 23:44 IST

Dr. A. Fathahudeen, Head of Department, Pulmonary Medicine, Government Medical College, was appointed Vice Principal of the institution on Monday.

He is the nodal officer at the medical college for COVID-19 patient care. He was Associate Professor and Head of Pulmonary Medicine at the Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram medical colleges.

He has undergone training in sleep medicine in Australia and in medical thoracoscopy in France.

