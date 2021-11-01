New vessel traffic management system at port

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also launches five vessels from shipyard

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, inaugurated the new Radars and Vessel Traffic Management System of the Cochin Port Trust on Monday.

Sanjay Bandopadhyaya, Additional Secretary and M. Beena, Chairperson, Cochin Port Trust, and senior officers from the Ministry and Cochin Port Trust were present on the occasion, said a press release here.

The VTMS, commissioned in Cochin Port in 2009, has been upgraded with a state-of-the-art system consisting of two new radars, a base station, three VHF radios and associated software and hardware. The upgradation was carried out at a cost of ₹5.8 crore, the communication said.

Safe navigation

The Vessel Traffic Management System is an essential tool for enhancing the safety of navigation in the port by monitoring and regulating the shipping movements. Apart from navigational safety, the system also enhances the security of the port waters by detecting and tracking all crafts moving in the port.

The Union Minister also inspected the port infrastructure and project sites including oil terminals, ICTT Vallarpadam, Multi User Liquid Terminal, LNG Terminal and South Coal Berth re-construction project, during the tug ride in the Cochin harbour today.

Meanwhile, a communication from Cochin Shipyard Limited said that Mr. Sonowal had lauded the shipyard and inaugurated the launch of five vessels from the shipyard. The vessels were launched by five senior women employees of the CSL, said the communication. The Minister also inaugurated the launch of three floating border outposts for the Border Security Force and two fully electric autonomous ferries for ASKO Maritime AS, Norway.

He expressed his appreciation for the CSL on the construction of the country’s first ever indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, which is currently in its second sea trials.