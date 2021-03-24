New version of Kochi1 app launched

KOCHI

24 March 2021 22:42 IST

A new version of the Kochi1 mobile application, which allows users to book Kochi metro tickets, view the metro timetable and fare for the journey, was launched on Wednesday.

The KMRL Axis Bank Kochi1 app also hosts a journey planner that suggests routes and means of travel depending on the user’s location and destination. The timetable and routes for the metro, private buses, and feeder buses will be available on the app along with a feature that locates the nearest metro station for the user.

A quick ticket booking option is available to generate a QR-code-embedded ticket that can be paid for using online payment options.

Using the metro and other public transport would become convenient for the public as all routes and timetable information will be available on one platform, said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL). “We want autorickshaw and other transit operators to join the initiative so citizens have more options to commute and the use of private vehicles may come down,” he said.

The app was launched by actor Rima Kallingal at an event hosted by Axis Bank.

The app is available for download on the Google Playstore and through the link: axisbank.com/Kochi1App.