New V-C in-charge for Kufos

July 05, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has appointed Pradeep Kumar T., Professor and Head, Department of Vegetable Science, College of Agriculture under the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) in Thrissur as Vice-Chancellor in-charge of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), Panangad. Mr. Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the State Universities, issued a notification on Wednesday stating that Dr. Kumar will exercise the powers and perform the duties of the Vice-Chancellor with immediate effect in addition to his normal duties. He will continue till a person is appointed as Vice-Chancellor on a regular basis, according to the notification.

