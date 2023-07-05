New V-C in-charge for Kufos

July 05, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has appointed Pradeep Kumar T., Professor and Head, Department of Vegetable Science, College of Agriculture under the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) in Thrissur as Vice-Chancellor in-charge of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), Panangad. Mr. Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the State Universities, issued a notification on Wednesday stating that Dr. Kumar will exercise the powers and perform the duties of the Vice-Chancellor with immediate effect in addition to his normal duties. He will continue till a person is appointed as Vice-Chancellor on a regular basis, according to the notification.

