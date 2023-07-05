HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New V-C in-charge for Kufos

July 05, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has appointed Pradeep Kumar T., Professor and Head, Department of Vegetable Science, College of Agriculture under the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) in Thrissur as Vice-Chancellor in-charge of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), Panangad. Mr. Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the State Universities, issued a notification on Wednesday stating that Dr. Kumar will exercise the powers and perform the duties of the Vice-Chancellor with immediate effect in addition to his normal duties. He will continue till a person is appointed as Vice-Chancellor on a regular basis, according to the notification.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.