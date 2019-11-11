New techs in cancer care to be brought to grass roots

The State government is making efforts to bring new technologies in cancer care to the grass roots, Minister of Health K.K. Shylaja has said.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the third annual symposium on ‘Technology to eliminate cancer care disparity’ organised by the Cochin Cancer Research Centre and the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on Sunday, the Minister said there would soon be new findings in cancer care.

The symposium is expected to bring in new techniques to reach out to the poor and offer tools for early cancer detection.

The data collected on cancer patients will help the government take preventive steps, Ms. Shylaja said.

A host of veteran oncologists and technology providers attended three-day symposium.

Among the topics discussed were technology to transform cancer care outcomes, patient education and tracking, and creation of effective linkages between clinicians and start-ups.

Reliance on technology is a key factor that makes KSUM an inevitable agent in the process of incubating ventures. Even physical presence is not required for incubation at the Kalamassery space of the Integrated Startup Complex, said Jith Thomas who manages the medical component at KSUM.

Virtual incubation can also happen, with KSUM providing the required help in piloting and clinical mentoring.

“It is not major breakthroughs that we are looking at, but at small innovations that could be impactful and self-sustainable. The aim is to bring down mortality rate,” said Mr. Thomas.