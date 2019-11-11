Kochi

New techs in cancer care to be brought to grass roots

more-in

Meet on elimination of cancer care disparity concludes

The State government is making efforts to bring new technologies in cancer care to the grass roots, Minister of Health K.K. Shylaja has said.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the third annual symposium on ‘Technology to eliminate cancer care disparity’ organised by the Cochin Cancer Research Centre and the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on Sunday, the Minister said there would soon be new findings in cancer care.

The symposium is expected to bring in new techniques to reach out to the poor and offer tools for early cancer detection.

The data collected on cancer patients will help the government take preventive steps, Ms. Shylaja said.

A host of veteran oncologists and technology providers attended three-day symposium.

Among the topics discussed were technology to transform cancer care outcomes, patient education and tracking, and creation of effective linkages between clinicians and start-ups.

Reliance on technology is a key factor that makes KSUM an inevitable agent in the process of incubating ventures. Even physical presence is not required for incubation at the Kalamassery space of the Integrated Startup Complex, said Jith Thomas who manages the medical component at KSUM.

Virtual incubation can also happen, with KSUM providing the required help in piloting and clinical mentoring.

“It is not major breakthroughs that we are looking at, but at small innovations that could be impactful and self-sustainable. The aim is to bring down mortality rate,” said Mr. Thomas.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
public health/community medicine
cancer
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2019 2:39:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/new-techs-in-cancer-care-to-be-brought-to-grass-roots/article29939753.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY