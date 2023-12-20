ADVERTISEMENT

Decision to sanction new teaching posts at Ernakulam medical college welcomed

December 20, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Movement has welcomed the Cabinet decision to sanction 43 teaching posts at the Government Medical College (GMC), Ernakulam.

The creation of new posts will help streamline super-specialty services at the medical college hospital. The decision has come in the 10th year of the government takeover of the hospital from the Co-operative department, according to a communication.

With the completion of the construction of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre, Ernakulam will turn into a hub of expert medical care free of cost to the needy in central Kerala, it said.

