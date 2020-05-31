New strategies take centre stage as markets reopen

KOCHI

31 May 2020

Focus now shifts to measures to keep public places clean and tidy

The national lockdown and the subsequent halt to normal market activities have forced administrators, market players, and people’s representatives to rethink strategies for a sustainable post-COVID-19 scenario.

Two of Kochi’s major fish markets — Varappuzha and Champakkara — have reopened to business as restrictions were eased earlier this month.

The first signs of the need for a new protocol are visible at what used to be called the most traditional of fish markets at Varappuzha. Famed for its fresh catch of brackish water fish, the market thrived mostly on goodwill, while the more important aspects of hygiene took a back seat. However, that may be a thing of the past, said B.K. Mani, a veteran trader at the market.

For around three months now, it is a daily ritual to chlorinate the entire market area after the day’s sales. This is a new way of going about the business, one that is taken for granted. It is now obvious that we have to take care of the health aspects more seriously, Mr. Mani added.

M.S. Jayan, a worker at the Champakkara market, said there was a visible change in the way people conducted themselves in the COVID-19 situation. The hustle and bustle has come down, not because of fall in business but owing to an awareness that more needs to be done to keep the market clean and tidy.

V.P. Chandran, corporation council member from Champakkara, said it was single shift in the market now as against the earlier double shift. Loading and unloading are done well before 5 a.m. on all working days, with only retail sales taking place till 8 a.m..

Varappuzha panchayat president K.S. Mohammed said the local body was aware of the big responsibility it had in the wake of the pandemic outbreak. The activities have been split into two. Retail sales take place within the market space, while wholesale transactions are carried out outside the market to prevent crowding.

Mr. Mohammed said a bio-gas plant was being established at the market to dispose of fish waste. The tender for the project, costing around ₹1 crore, will be finalised soon, he added.