October 27, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Rini Thomas has been elected chairperson of the Health Standing Committee at the Maradu municipality, while Binoy Joseph won as Education Standing Committee chairman and Sobha Chandran got elected as chairperson of Public Works Standing Committee chairperson. These Congress councillors defeated LDF councillors C.T. Suresh, C.V. Santhosh, and E.P. Bindu in the election held on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.