October 27, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Rini Thomas has been elected chairperson of the Health Standing Committee at the Maradu municipality, while Binoy Joseph won as Education Standing Committee chairman and Sobha Chandran got elected as chairperson of Public Works Standing Committee chairperson. These Congress councillors defeated LDF councillors C.T. Suresh, C.V. Santhosh, and E.P. Bindu in the election held on Friday.