New species of crab named in honour of Cusat professor

December 01, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Crab discovered from Matla river in West Bengal; only five species of the genus have been identified worldwide

The Hindu Bureau

‘Aniptumnus bijoy’ or ‘Bijoy’s crab’ is found in mangrove forests, backwaters, and swamps. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team of researchers, who discovered a new species of crab from the Kochi backwaters, has named it in honour of Prof S. Bijoy Nandan, Dean, Faculty of Marine Sciences, at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

ADVERTISEMENT

The crab, which belongs to the Pilumnidae family, has been named ‘Aniptumnus bijoy’ or ‘Bijoy’s crab’. The researchers decided to name it in honour of Prof. Nandan in view of his significant contributions to the field of marine biology and wetland ecology.

The team was led by Hari Praved, senior researcher in the department of Marine Biology at Cusat and included Dr. Regina Hershey, research fellow in the department of Zoology at Hindu College, Changanassery, and Dr. Jose Christopher Mendoza of the National University of Singapore, according to an official release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The crab was discovered from the Matla river in West Bengal. Only five species of the genus have been identified worldwide. The crab is found in mangrove forests and associated backwaters and swamps. The study was published in the international research journal Zootaxa.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US