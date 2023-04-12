ADVERTISEMENT

New science park proposed on plot owned by FACT at Kalamassery

April 12, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - KOCHI

The project to be implemented with Cusat as the principal associate university is expected to give further impetus to the State’s drive towards becoming a knowledge economy

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is considering setting up the proposed ₹200-crore science park at Kalamassery on 15 acres owned by FACT, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve has said.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the project site. A request has been placed with FACT for making the land available for the project. Construction would get under way as soon as the Central government’s approval was received, he said.

The new science park at Kalamassery had been proposed by the government in the Budget. It received Cabinet approval in March. The project to be implemented with the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) as the principal associate university will have an area of 10 lakh sq.ft. spread over two blocks. It is expected to give further impetus to the State’s drive towards becoming a knowledge economy, the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Science parks have been proposed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur too. The development of new materials, medical genomic research, construction technology, and green mobility initiatives will be some of the focal areas of the proposed parks. This was decided on the basis of deliberations held on new global research trends and futuristic technological and industrial possibilities.

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment will serve as the special purpose vehicle for the implementation of the project. A consultative committee comprising experts will supervise the implementation. The project will be executed with financial assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The Minister was accompanied by Kishor Rungta, managing director of FACT, and K.N. Madhusoodhanan, Vice-Chancellor, Cusat.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US