New science park proposed on plot owned by FACT at Kalamassery

April 12, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - KOCHI

The State government is considering setting up the proposed ₹200-crore science park at Kalamassery on 15 acres owned by FACT, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve has said.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the project site. A request has been placed with FACT for making the land available for the project. Construction would get under way as soon as the Central government’s approval was received, he said.

The new science park at Kalamassery had been proposed by the government in the Budget. It received Cabinet approval in March. The project to be implemented with the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) as the principal associate university will have an area of 10 lakh sq.ft. spread over two blocks. It is expected to give further impetus to the State’s drive towards becoming a knowledge economy, the Minister said.

Science parks have been proposed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur too. The development of new materials, medical genomic research, construction technology, and green mobility initiatives will be some of the focal areas of the proposed parks. This was decided on the basis of deliberations held on new global research trends and futuristic technological and industrial possibilities.

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment will serve as the special purpose vehicle for the implementation of the project. A consultative committee comprising experts will supervise the implementation. The project will be executed with financial assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The Minister was accompanied by Kishor Rungta, managing director of FACT, and K.N. Madhusoodhanan, Vice-Chancellor, Cusat.