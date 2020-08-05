New RT-PCR machine to be set up

A new RT-PCR test processing machine is likely to be set up soon in the city. The machine, the fifth for the district, could increase the daily test processing capacity of the district by another 200 tests.

For GH

Administrative sanction was received for MLA John Fernandez’s contribution of ₹45 lakh under the MLA area development fund to set up the processing system. “The facility, being set up by the National Health Mission, will be for the Ernakulam General Hospital’s use. But considering the large crowds there, it might briefly be set up at PVS Hospital, Kaloor, and later shifted to the General Hospital,” Mr. Fernandez said.