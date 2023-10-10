New road can’t be built linking Thripunithura terminal station, says KMRL; TRURA reiterates demand for road connectivity

October 10, 2023 02:29 am | Updated 02:29 am IST - KOCHI

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has said that a non-motorised corridor could be thought of in the corridor between the Thripunithura terminal station and Thripunithura-Hill Palace Road, even as the Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Associations (TRURA) insists on a four-lane road connectivity beneath the SN Junction-Tripunithura terminal station metro viaduct and beyond up to Hill Palace Road.

Reiterating the demand for a four-lane corridor, TRURA chairman V.P. Prasad said the Railways had, as recently as in August, state before the Kerala High Court that KMRL ought to provide separate road accessibility to the Kochi metro’s upcoming terminal station for metro passengers. “As per an agreement inked by KMRL with the Railways for use of railway land near the Thripunithura railway station, 1,804 sq.m. of land was handed over to the metro agency (for ₹5.06 crore) for a 35-year period ending 2057 to construct, operate, and maintain the Thripunithura railway station, metro viaduct, and ancillary structures. It further says the land shall not be used for any other purpose without the Railways’ approval, except to generate alternative revenue for the metro’s sustainable operation,” he added.

All this means that the Railways could limit the use of the ‘narrow’ road beyond the terminal station for its commuters. TRURA, a collective of 100 residents’ associations, has been demanding a 22-metre-wide four-lane road beneath the metro viaduct, even before work began for the metro’s SN Junction-Thripunithura extension. Else, the terminal station would not have proper road connectivity from both directions. The least that can be done is to build a wide, approximately 100-metre-long road from the road leading from the town to the Hill Palace to the terminal, he added.

On Monday, TRURA demanded that the metro’s upcoming terminal station in Thripunithura and the Thripunithura railway station be named after Rajarshi Ramavarma, who was a popular ruler of the erstwhile Kochi kingdom. Its convenor V.C. Jayendran cited the key role he had played in selling 14 of the 15 elephant accoutrements of Sree Poornatrayesa Temple to raise funds to build the Shoranur-Ernakulam railway line and his contributions to education, health, arts, and sports.

KMRL sources said its funds could not be used to construct new roads. “At the most, funds can be provided to widen existing roads. “In addition, our non-motorised transport [NMT] funds can be made available for constructing footpaths and allied infrastructure like street lights. It is up to the Thripunithura municipality to ready a road from Hill Palace Road to the terminal station since the metro’s SN Junction-Thripunithura extension is slated for commissioning in December,” they added.