Dr. Mothi George has assumed charge as Registrar of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, near here.

He was Associate Professor, Department of Economics, at Govt. College, Ambalapuzha. He is the chairman of the Board of Studies of Economics for the undergraduate programmes of the Kerala University, according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.