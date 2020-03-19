New protocol for Gulf returnees to reach home

KOCHI

19 March 2020 00:27 IST

Passengers from seven highly affected countries will continue to be transported home by ambulance

With the mandatory quarantine period of 14 days being extended from Wednesday to passengers flying into the country from the UAE, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait, health authorities have chalked out a plan to systematically deal with the additional number of passengers who will have to be quarantined upon deboarding at the Cochin International Airport.

Since it would no longer be practical to arrange ambulances from the airport to their homes for such a large number of passengers, their transport from the airport would be streamlined, said Dr. Mathews Numpeli, Ernakulam District Programme Manager, National Health Mission. After screening, asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to take airport taxis or their own vehicles after ensuring that they wear masks and the vehicles are not air conditioned.

They will be required to sign an affidavit to the effect that no pitstops would be made en route and that they would not take public transport, and would remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

Asymptomatic passengers arriving from the seven highly affected countries that were notified earlier - China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany - will continue to be transported by ambulance to their homes. Symptomatic passengers will be transferred to the isolation facility at the government hospital at Aluva.

“The alternative strategy is in anticipation of an inflow of passengers from the Middle East. Already, 2,300 of the roughly 2,600 passengers arriving at the airport travel from or via airports in the Gulf countries,” Dr. Mathews said.

The revised protocol would be implemented at the airport from Wednesday night.