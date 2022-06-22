New Pro-VC assumes charge
Dr K. Muthulakshmi assumed charge as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit on the Kalady main campus on Wednesday.
A teacher with nearly 25 years of experience, she is Professor at the Department of Sanskrit Vedanta and Director of the Research and Development Cell, according to an official communication.
