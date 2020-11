Akshay Agarwal

KOCHI

03 November 2020 23:22 IST

Akshay Agarwal of Acumen Capital Market India was elected president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Cochin, at its 123rd annual meeting here.

Vikas Agarwal of RN Agarwal Sons was elected vice-president, said a press release here.

The annual meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sunny L. Malayail, outgoing president.

