Kochi

New president for chamber of commerce

Akshay Agarwal  

Akshay Agarwal of Acumen Capital Market India was elected president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Cochin, at its 123rd annual meeting here.

Vikas Agarwal of RN Agarwal Sons was elected vice-president, said a press release here.

The annual meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sunny L. Malayail, outgoing president.

Nov 3, 2020

