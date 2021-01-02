New police chief to focus on checking drug menace

Nagaraju C.H., the new District Police Chief (Kochi) and Inspector General of Police, taking office in the city on Friday.

Kochi

02 January 2021 01:41 IST

Nagaraju stresses significance of people-centric policing

Nagaraju C.H, the newly appointed Inspector General of Police and District Police Chief (Kochi City), has identified checking the menace of drugs and instilling safety and security among the public, especially vulnerable sections like women and children, through people-centric policing as his immediate priorities.

He was talking to The Hindu over phone after assuming charge at the Kochi City Police Commissionerate here on Friday. Aishwarya Dongre also assumed charge as the new Kochi City Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order and Traffic).

Mr. Nagaraju said that he would like to continue the good work of his predecessor Vijay Sakhare, who was promoted as Additional Director General of Police.

“A glance through the statistics suggest that Kochi city has a problem of drugs that lured the youth and took them down the path of crime. So, addressing that will be one of my top priorities,” he said.

People’s feedback

Emphasising on the significance of people-centric policing, the top cop said that he attached much significance on collecting feedback from people to assess their expectations from the force rather than unilaterally imposing policing methods, making life difficult for them. “The idea is to instill a sense of security and safety in people without being on their face. Vulnerable sections like women and children should feel safe all the time, especially in public places in the knowledge that police are there for them. We have some very good officers who are capable of achieving very high standards of policing,” Mr. Nagaraju said.

He said that technology remained a ubiquitous facilitator and backbone of all policing initiatives. “The relevance of technology need not be specifically mentioned as it remains central to all our endeavours whether it is about collecting feedback from people or improving the response time in patrol,” Mr. Nagaraju said.

He served as Deputy Inspector General (Administration) at the Police Headquarters for one-and-a-half-years before being promoted and posted here.

A 2003 Kerala cadre officer, Mr. Nagaraju did his M.Phil. in Criminology from Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.

He had also served in the Central Bureau of Investigation for over five years in Mumbai where he headed the anti-corruption branch and bank fraud investigation branch. He had also served as the Superintendent of Police, Alappuzha, and Deputy Police Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram City.