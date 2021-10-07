New platform for young Kudumbashree members

KOCHI

07 October 2021 00:59 IST

Auxiliary groups to help them fine-tune skills and join hands for fresh initiatives

The Kudumbashree Mission has launched a new platform to help young women fine-tune their skills, address social issues, and join hands for fresh initiatives. There are around 45 lakh women under the Kudumbashree Mission in the State. However, those below the age of 40 make up only about 10% of the total membership, mission sources said.

The platform, called Kudumbashree Auxiliary Groups, will welcome women between the ages of 18 and 40. Women in this age group face a variety of issues, and auxiliary groups will help them, Kudumbashree sources said.

There has been a rise in cases of attack on women, dowry-related deaths, and paucity of jobs. The groups will train women in handling various issues. Any woman in the said age group can take membership in auxiliary groups irrespective of their economic status.

One auxiliary group will be established in each of the 20,000 wards under various local bodies in the State by early November, Kudumbashree sources said. As of now, there will be no micro-financial activities under women’s groups in the new platform. The aim is to empower women.

The pandemic has shown that there are jobs that can easily be done from home. Coupled with new opportunities, schemes under various government departments can also be implemented with the help of women’s groups under auxiliary groups, sources said.

Each group will have a maximum membership of 50, though there will be no limit to the number of groups being formed. Gender equity awareness, skill development, and knowledge-sharing will be among the key factors that will guide auxiliary groups.