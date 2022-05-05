New plant species discovered in Idukki

Plant identified by researchers of St. Albert’s College, Kochi

A new plant species has been discovered in Idukki district by researchers at the postgraduate and research department of Botany at St. Albert’s College in Kochi.

Arjun Thomas, research scholar and herbarium keeper, said the plant was identified at Chokramudi Kudi at Bison Valley in Idukki, during a botanical expedition focusing on vascular epiphytes of tropical forests of the South Western Ghats, under the guidance of associate professor J. Jameson.

A communication from the college said the epiphytic plants belong to Piperaceae family comprising pepper and betel plants. They fall under the genus Peperomia and the newly discovered plant has been named ‘Peperomia Albertiae’ in recognition of the work carried out by researchers of St. Albert’s College, which has completed 75 years in the field of higher education.

The study report on Peperomia Albertiae was published in the March edition of the Kew Bulletin journal of botanical garden, England, added the communication.