New plan sought to solve waterlogging

Corpn. to focus on issues around canal and drain network

With the last scientific study on Kochi’s canal system dating back to 2002, and even that focusing only on the central areas of the city, the Kochi Corporation is set to come up with another plan to troubleshoot waterlogging issues around the canal and drain network.

Councillors will identify problem areas and present them to the engineering wing. The assistance of the Department of Town and Country Planning will be sought to prepare a plan, before a cost estimate is drawn up and presented to the Works Standing Committee.

Suggestions of the nearly two-decades-old study, done by Esteem Developers, were discussed at a special corporation council meeting on Tuesday. Some measures suggested by the study for the area around the Mullassery canal, which are yet to be implemented, will be completed, and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has already set ₹10 crore aside for it, said Mayor M. Anilkumar. Incomplete works include using a motor and pipe to divert water from the area around the KSRTC bus yard to the dry thodu nearby, and construction of new drains and culverts that can carry water from M.G. Road to the Vembanad backwaters without burdening the Mullassery, Market and Thevara-Perandoor canals.

Areas identified

The corporation’s engineering wing presented a report at the meeting which identified the KSRTC bus stand area, the area around the KSEB substation at Kaloor, M.G. Road, Panampilly Nagar and parts of West Kochi, as areas recurrently plagued by waterlogging. At Kaloor, the Karnakkodam and Changadampokku canals were connected earlier, but work on the metro line had disrupted the link, leading to waterlogging. The corporation will approach Kochi Metro Rail Limited to construct a culvert connecting the two canals.

Parts of the Changadampokku canal that flows through the KSEB compound have been covered with concrete slabs and these will have to be cleared, the corporation report says.

Drains in Panampilly Nagar do not have sufficient water carrying capacity and cross culverts in the area are damaged or blocked by cables laid by other agencies, according to the report.

Operation Breakthrough

While the corporation will hand over ₹4 crore to the District Disaster Management Authority for work on the Mullassery canal under Operation Breakthrough, the corporation and the Operation Breakthrough team appear to be at odds over increasing the depth of the canal. The Operation Breakthrough team had planned to increase the depth of the canal, while the corporation engineers maintain that increasing depth could alter the slope of the canal and exacerbate waterlogging. The issue would have to be examined further before work can be undertaken, Mr. Anilkumar said.

Councillors pointed out at the meeting that the Esteem Developers study omitted several canals where waterlogging has become rampant. Besides, no specific study had been done for the canals in the West Kochi area.

Councillors on both the ruling and opposition sides agreed that a centralised plan for the entire drainage system would have to be prepared factoring in area-specific changes that have set in since the 2002 study, and accounting for climate change.

The five primary canals (Mullassery, Karnakkodam, Thevara-Perandoor, Changadampokku and Market canals), which meet the Vembanad backwaters, have a total length of 77 km. The secondary drains that meet the primary canals have a total length of 222 km, and the roadside drains have a total length of 1,370 km.