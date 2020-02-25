Kochi

New PIB Joint Director takes charge

Rashmi Roja Thushara Nair has assumed charge as Joint Director of Press Information Bureau (PIB) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, here.

An official release said that she was Joint Director (News) of Doordarshan, Thiruvananthapuram, prior to this appointment. She had served more than six years heading the regional news unit. Rashmi is an Indian Information Service officer of 2009 batch.

