New office of film distributors’ association opened in Kochi

December 09, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The new office of Kerala Film Distributors’ Association at Arangath Cross Road at Pullepady was inaugurated on Friday. Senior association members S.S.T. Subramanian, Ramakrishnan, and V.P. Madhavan Nair jointly inaugurated the office located in six cents and spread over 2,000 sq.ft. The two-storey building has two halls and an office cabin. Siyad Kokker, president of the association, said the new building was completed with the support of its members, theatre owners, and Malayalam film producers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US