New office of film distributors’ association opened in Kochi

December 09, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The new office of Kerala Film Distributors’ Association at Arangath Cross Road at Pullepady was inaugurated on Friday. Senior association members S.S.T. Subramanian, Ramakrishnan, and V.P. Madhavan Nair jointly inaugurated the office located in six cents and spread over 2,000 sq.ft. The two-storey building has two halls and an office cabin. Siyad Kokker, president of the association, said the new building was completed with the support of its members, theatre owners, and Malayalam film producers.

