New office-bearers for Kerala Cartoon Academy

December 17, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

Sudheer Nath and A. Satheesh have been elected chairman and secretary respectively of the Kerala Cartoon Academy.

The other office-bearers are B. Sajeev and Anoop Radhakrishnan as vice-chairmen, Sajeev Sooranad as joint secretary and Noushad P.U. as treasurer.

The annual general body meeting of the academy held on Sunday here decided to organise cartoon kalaris for schoolchildren across the State. The academy will also publish books containing the works of late cartoonists.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.