New office-bearers for Kerala Cartoon Academy

December 17, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

Cartoon kalaris to be organised for schoolchildren across the State

The Hindu Bureau

Sudheer Nath

Sudheer Nath and A. Satheesh have been elected chairman and secretary respectively of the Kerala Cartoon Academy.

The other office-bearers are B. Sajeev and Anoop Radhakrishnan as vice-chairmen, Sajeev Sooranad as joint secretary and Noushad P.U. as treasurer.

A. Satheesh

The annual general body meeting of the academy held on Sunday here decided to organise cartoon kalaris for schoolchildren across the State. The academy will also publish books containing the works of late cartoonists.

