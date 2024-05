The Cochin Orthopaedic Society has elected Dr. John T. John, head of the department and senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Lourdes Hospital, as its president. Dr. Jiss Joseph Panakkal, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, SNIMS Hospital, Chalakka, and Ernakulam Medical Centre, is the new secretary. Dr. Joice Varghese M.J., consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Lourdes Hospital, was elected treasurer of the society for the year 2024-25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.