New Naval officer in-charge for Lakshadweep

Commander T.K. Praveen assumed charge as Naval Officer in Charge (Lakshadweep) and Commanding Officer, INS Dweeprakshak, at a ceremony at the Naval Base in Kavaratti on Thursday.

A native of Alappuzha, Cdr. Praveen is a specialist in Communication Networks and Electronic Warfare and is also a qualified Ship Diving Officer. He is an alumnus of Sainik School, Kazhakkoottam.

He was Commanding Officer of INS Cuddalore and served on board INS Delhi. He has held staff appointments at Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), Flag Officer Doctrine and Concepts (FODC) and Maritime Warfare Centre (Kochi).

